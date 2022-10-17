Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos
The Daily Courier wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will publish in November in observance of Veterans Day.
Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos — or that of their family members — may send their information by email to Editor Tim Wiederaenders at twieds@prescottaz.com.
Or veterans may bring or mail their information to the Courier offices, Attention: Veterans Day, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley AZ 86314.
Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, and military rank, and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions. You may also include medals and commendations, as well as anecdotes.
For more information, call 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.
The deadline is Nov. 2.
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Prescott’s purchase of 302 acres of historic Storm Ranch land closes escrow Oct. 5
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Obituary: Neal Klein
- Attorney demands groups in Yavapai County refrain from watching drop boxes
- Need2Know: Artful Eye Jewelers celebrates quarter century on Whiskey Row; Next Phase Financial Planning launches in Prescott
- Obituary: Julie Michele Stazenski
- Water company in Yavapai County tests positive for ‘forever chemicals’
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: