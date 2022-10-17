OFFERS
Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos for a special section published in The Daily Courier may send their information by email to twieds@prescottaz.com or use the online form at dcourier.com/veterans. (Courier stock photo)

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos for a special section published in The Daily Courier may send their information by email to twieds@prescottaz.com or use the online form at dcourier.com/veterans. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 17, 2022 10:56 p.m.

The Daily Courier wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will publish in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos — or that of their family members — may send their information by email to Editor Tim Wiederaenders at twieds@prescottaz.com.

Or veterans may bring or mail their information to the Courier offices, Attention: Veterans Day, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley AZ 86314.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, and military rank, and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions. You may also include medals and commendations, as well as anecdotes.

For more information, call 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.

The deadline is Nov. 2.

