Adoption Spotlight: Evan
Originally Published: October 17, 2022 10:50 p.m.
Evan is an adventurous and curious kid who loves learning new things! He loves to learn, loves drama class and enjoys watch airplanes fly while at the park. Evan’s favorite foods are sushi, barbecue and Mexican food and he’d love to visit YC’s Mongolian Grill. Get to know Evan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org
