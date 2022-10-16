Cardinals need help for offense as Hopkins' return looms

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Camelback’s Cholla Trail reopens, providing more access to the highest peak in Phoenix Marylou Mercado named Dean of the Schools of Health & Wellness, Science & Engineering at Yavapai College ‘Forever chemicals’ have been around since 1940s Planning and Zoning Commission postpones AVO discussion to Oct. 27 Fundraising efforts continue for Prescott Valley YMCA development City Council could choose winning bidder for purchase of old Prescott City Hall property this week Water company in Yavapai County tests positive for ‘forever chemicals’ Need2Know: Artful Eye Jewelers celebrates quarter century on Whiskey Row; Next Phase Financial Planning launches in Prescott OLLI: Where good things are happening Pilot landing suffers minor injuries when plane flips over off runway at Prescott Regional Airport

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Oct. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Cardinals need help for offense as Hopkins' return looms
NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) fumbles while tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The ball was recovered by Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. (aean Couto/AP)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) fumbles while tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The ball was recovered by Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. (aean Couto/AP)

TIM BOOTH Associated Press
Originally Published: October 16, 2022 7:17 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: