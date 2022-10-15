OFFERS
Saturday, Oct. 15
Obituary: Robert Eugene ‘Bob’ Magby

Robert Eugene “Bob” Magby. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:41 p.m.

Robert Eugene “Bob” Magby, 87, of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.

Bob was born August 19, 1935, in Cliff, New Mexico, to Mary and Willie Magby. He graduated high school in Prescott, Arizona, and graduated from Life Bible College in Los Angeles, California and became an ordained minister. In 1963 he moved to Belle Fourche and pastored the Foursquare Church for three years, then moved to Spearfish to pastor for the next seven years. In 1973, he returned to Prescott and worked for Safeway.

In 2010, he returned to Belle Fourche to marry Arlene Bowman. Together they ministered to the community, bible studies, and the Hickory House. Bob loved to travel, often driving to Colorado, Arizona and California to visit family and friends. Bob also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was mentored by Nard Holtry upon his arriving to South Dakota in 1963.

Bob is survived by his wife, Arlene Bowman of Belle Fourche; son Ron (Coco) Magby of New Castle, Delaware; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; daughter, Sherri (Rocco) Scafidi of Prescott, Arizona; sisters, Lily Dean Sullivan and Veda (Don) Davis; three brothers, Wesley (Anna) Magby and Willie R. Magby (KC) and Donald Magby (Dina); brother-in-law, Lee Martin; special friends, Roger (Jean) Bowman of Belle Fourche; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard “Rich” Magby; a brother, James Magby; three sisters, Betty Waters, Mary Alice Nicholson and Frances “Lorene” Magby.

Graveside services will be held on October 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. The funeral held in South Dakota October 8th is published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site. An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.

Information provided by the family.

