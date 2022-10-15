Obituary: Sheila L. Petersen

Sheila L. Petersen passed away in her home in Paulden, Arizona on September 19, 2022. She was born September 17, 1959 in Prescott, Arizona, to Keith and Elsie Holmes.

Sheila is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren, one great granddaughter and eight siblings. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, two siblings and her loving husband John Petersen.

A Celebration of Life is planned for both in June of 2023, exact time and date TBA.

Information provided by the family.