Obituary: Sheila L. Petersen
Originally Published: October 15, 2022 7:09 p.m.
Sheila L. Petersen passed away in her home in Paulden, Arizona on September 19, 2022. She was born September 17, 1959 in Prescott, Arizona, to Keith and Elsie Holmes.
Sheila is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren, one great granddaughter and eight siblings. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, two siblings and her loving husband John Petersen.
A Celebration of Life is planned for both in June of 2023, exact time and date TBA.
Information provided by the family.
Most Read
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Julie Michele Stazenski
- Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects
- Lights out! Prescott football game halted before half tied 20-20
- Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to hold candlelight vigil for late fire captain
- Prescott’s purchase of 302 acres of historic Storm Ranch land closes escrow Oct. 5
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: