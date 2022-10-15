Obituary Notice: Cathy Jean Collup
Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:36 p.m.
Cathy Jean Collup, born October 2, 1950, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away September 30, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
