Obituary: Mildred Marion Arnspiger
Mildred Marion Arnspiger was born on January 5, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois and was the oldest of nine children. She went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Arnspiger and her son Bruce Arnspiger. Together they raised four sons, Gordon (Darlene), twins, Brian (Kathy) and Bruce (deceased), and Gene (Jo). Mildred’s family had grown to include 10 grandchildren, David (Janice) Dianna Williams, Julie (Scott), Jeff, Heather (Dan) Shane (Angie) Mandy (Ray) Jennifer Jessica (Greg), and 15 great-grandchildren, Brett, Winston, Annamaria, Annalie, Riley, Lexie, Keaton, Veronica, Dominic, Mason, Colton, Trevor, Mason, Olivia and Miles.
Mildred dearly loved all of her children. She was exceptionally proud of her sons who served in the Vietnam War.
Mildred had a love and talent for painting on fine china. She created and marketed hundreds of beautiful original creations, her specialty being roses. She also did magnificent portraits. Her work was featured in the internationally round China Decorator Magazine.
But Mildred’s lifelong love was her family. She loved her husband, loved her sons, and all of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Mildred lived an amazing life and left an awesome legacy behind.
Memorial services will be private for family on Tuesday, October 18, 11 a.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.
Information provided by the family.
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Julie Michele Stazenski
- Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects
- Lights out! Prescott football game halted before half tied 20-20
- Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to hold candlelight vigil for late fire captain
- Prescott’s purchase of 302 acres of historic Storm Ranch land closes escrow Oct. 5
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: