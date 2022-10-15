Obituary: Mildred Marion Arnspiger

Mildred Marion Arnspiger was born on January 5, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois and was the oldest of nine children. She went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Arnspiger and her son Bruce Arnspiger. Together they raised four sons, Gordon (Darlene), twins, Brian (Kathy) and Bruce (deceased), and Gene (Jo). Mildred’s family had grown to include 10 grandchildren, David (Janice) Dianna Williams, Julie (Scott), Jeff, Heather (Dan) Shane (Angie) Mandy (Ray) Jennifer Jessica (Greg), and 15 great-grandchildren, Brett, Winston, Annamaria, Annalie, Riley, Lexie, Keaton, Veronica, Dominic, Mason, Colton, Trevor, Mason, Olivia and Miles.

Mildred dearly loved all of her children. She was exceptionally proud of her sons who served in the Vietnam War.

Mildred had a love and talent for painting on fine china. She created and marketed hundreds of beautiful original creations, her specialty being roses. She also did magnificent portraits. Her work was featured in the internationally round China Decorator Magazine.

But Mildred’s lifelong love was her family. She loved her husband, loved her sons, and all of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Mildred lived an amazing life and left an awesome legacy behind.

Memorial services will be private for family on Tuesday, October 18, 11 a.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.