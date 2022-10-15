Obituary: Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ (King) Turbyfill

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (King) Turbyfill was born on February 11, 1929, in Bellgreen, Alabama, where she was raised on a farm with four brothers and one sister. She left us during the night of October 3, 2022, at the Arizona Pioneer’s Home.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, John Lee Turbyfill, who passed on July 2, 2008, and a grandson, Travis John Turbyfill GMHS on June 30, 2013. She is survived by her son, David (Shari) Turbyfill and a sister, Dorothy Malone.

Mary graduated high school in Alabama in 1947. She married the love of her life, John two weeks later. Their journey to Prescott was an adventure, starting in New York while John was in the service. After his discharge, they returned to Russellville, Alabama to be with family. By 1953, John’s health sent them west to Phoenix and dryer climate. After recovering, they returned to Alabama to settle their ties and made the move to Phoenix in the fall of 1959. John was employed with American Pipe and Mary was a homemaker. By 1973, cooler climate was the plan and they moved to Groom Creek, with John working for US Motors and Mary setting up house with 8-year-old David making their little family complete.

Mary had a passion for spinning yarn and weaving. She was one of the founders and 2nd President of the Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild, which is still active today. Mary taught spinning and dying at the Yavapai College Art Department as well.

Her son, David and grandson, Travis were much of her life after John’s passing. “Nanny Turbyfill” will be forever in our hearts.

John and Mary are once again together. There will be a celebration and memorial of their lives for our final farewell at 4:30 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Mary with her family.

