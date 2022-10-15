OFFERS
Obituary: Joseph A. Lorette

Joseph A. Lorette. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:47 p.m.

Joseph A. Lorette passed away on October 9, 2022, at his home in Prescott Valley, AZ. Joe, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, was born on April 11, 1939, at the hospital in Peterborough, NH, to James and Marion (Clark) Lorette, the youngest of their 11 children.

Joe grew up in Lyndeborough, NH, then attended and graduated from Wilton High School, where he met his wife of 61 years, Patricia A. (Paro) Lorette.

As a young man, Joe served his country in the United States Marine Corps for three years, part of that time in Okinawa.

After his service years, he was employed by his father, as well as working part-time for local businesses. He then worked as a carpenter, which he loved. Interspersed with carpentry, he was also a part-time police officer in several small New Hampshire towns, both the one he lived in (Lyndeborough) as well as Wilton and Milford. Joe was the Police Chief in Lyndeborough for several years, during which time he made improvements to the department. He eventually became a deputy sheriff in Hillsborough County in New Hampshire. During these years, he took courses in law enforcement at Nashua Vocational-Technical College and the NH Police Standards & Training Council. When he moved to Arizona he worked as a carpenter for many years until he fully retired.

Joe also served on the Volunteer Fire Department and as a Boy Scout Troop Leader in Lyndeborough. He was generous with his carpentry skills, too, helping many people, from building houses to building bookcases.

As a young man, Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid amateur photographer and had a darkroom where he experimented with different developing techniques. It gave him pleasure, in his latter years, to share photos online with family and friends. Another interest was geology and he took a course at Yavapai College in Prescott, AZ to learn more about the subject. In his middle years, he developed a love for golf and really enjoyed golfing with his friends. Camping was another activity he liked, both in New Hampshire and Arizona. Joe was known and loved for his quick wit and his ability to tell a story which will be missed by all who knew him.

Joe was preceded in death by five brothers: James, Robert, Jean, Frederick, and Ralph and two sisters: Elinore Batchelder and Joan Blanchard. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia A. (Paro) Lorette, two daughters, Carla A. Carpentiere of Epping, NH and Kerry A. Johnson of Adelaide, Australia as well as one granddaughter, Kimberly A. (Carpentiere) Anderson of Seattle, WA, all of whom will miss him greatly. He also leaves behind three caring sisters, Eva Cheever, of Milford, NH, Phyllis O’Donnell of Granbury, TX, and Dorothy Brown of Milford, NH. In addition to his sisters, he leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

There will be no services, but there will be a private family celebration of his life in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Information provided by the family.

