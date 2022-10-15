Obituary: John Henry Miller

After fighting a long courageous battle with his health, John Henry Miller passed away September 17, 2022. John Henry died peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

John Henry was a first generation Polish American born to Polish immigrants, John Vincent and Cecelia Miller. They arrived in America through Ellis Island where their Polish surname was changed to Miller. John Vincent and Cecelia (his new bride) traveled as far west as possible and made Los Angeles, California their home.

“Henry” as he was called by his three siblings, served his Polish Catholic Church as an altar boy as well as delivering the local newspaper. He required his parents’ signature to enlist in the United States Marine Corp at age 17. He served proudly in the Korean War. After returning home, he met his beloved wife Romayne “Roni” Winiecke at a polka dance at the Polish Catholic Church. John “Hank” and Romayne “Roni” married at Our Lady of the Bright Mount Polish Church in Los Angeles California on July 21, 1957. They purchased their first home in South Gate, California.

John started working on the road crew for the City of Lynwood, California so he could apply to the city’s police department. In 1964, he transferred to the Long Beach Police Department after serving at Lynwood for two years. Soon after, John and Romayne moved to their home on Iroquois Ave in Long Beach and adopted their first child, Helen Marie. Three years later they adopted their son, Joseph Andrew.

John Henry served his community by working on patrol and auto theft until he was promoted to a homicide detective in the mid-70’s. John truly had a servant’s heart and remained committed to his family and the neighborhood Catholic Church, all while working two jobs and attending Long Beach City College. In addition to his detective work, John also worked part time as a security officer at the downtown Long Beach Sears store. John was able to earn his high school diploma and his Associates Degree in Police Science. In 1976 he relocated his family to Westminster, California.

John Henry was a highly decorated Police Officer. He was the recipient of the Medal of Valor and Officer of the Year in 1987. John Henry balanced his professional life by taking his family camping in their RV. He especially enjoyed weekend trips with the camping club “The Kop Outs”. John and Roni loved to cruise and spent several wedding anniversaries at sea.

John Henry retired from the Long Beach Police Department in July of 1989. The morning after his retirement party, they left California and relocated to beautiful Prescott, Arizona. By no means did he ever slow down in retirement. John continued to work security at the Sears at the Ponderosa Plaza. He volunteered as the Hidden Valley road chairman and at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. He was an active member and past President of the Prescott Noon Lions.

Eventually his two children joined him and their mother by relocating to Prescott as well. He loved celebrating holidays with his children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud and spoiled his grandchildren, Claire Louise and Vincent John. His grand fur babies were no exception. John and Roni always had a dog biscuit in their coat pocket to give to Joe and Lilly’s dogs.

A common thread throughout his life was his servant’s heart and dedication, his strong faith in our Lord, and his beloved Polish heritage. When John Henry entered a room he commanded respect. He touched many lives and you were assured he liked you if he joked or teased you. He had a great sense of humor.

Hank and Roni celebrated 61 wonderful years of marriage. The love of his life, Romayne, passed away in 2019. He continued his legacy of service to others by caring for her and being her faithful servant for years as her health declined. Always by her side.

John Henry is survived by his children Helen and Neil Hyatt of Chino Valley, Arizona and Joe and Lilly Miller of Prescott, Arizona, his grandchildren Claire Louise and Vincent John Dickerson of Tucson, Arizona.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona on December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon and eulogy will follow immediately in the parish hall. An interment ceremony with full military honors will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Prescott Noon Lions www.prescottnoonlions.org .

