Obituary: James Tyner (Jim) Allison

James Tyner (Jim) Allison passed away on September 5, 2022, at the age of 76. He fought a courageous battle against cancer and after kicking cancer’s a-- four times in the past, but complications ultimately caught up to him.

Jim, an Arizona native, was born in 1946 in Phoenix and attended Longview and Kiva elementary schools. He graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1964, where he was on the football and wrestling teams. He had an extreme love of cars and from an early age was wrenching on and building cars in his parent’s garage. His love of cars led to building and racing drag cars at Beeline Dragway, to off road racing in the ADRA desert racing series, sand rails at the Dunes and many rallies with The Arizona Roamers. His retirement project of building a Meyers Manx buggy brought him great joy.

Jim graduated from ASU with a degree in Business Administration and served proudly in both the Army and Air National Guard. Shortly after college he joined his father and grandfather in the family-owned food brokerage business, E.O. Davis Brokerage.

Jim married the love of his life Gail in 1972 and celebrated 50 years together this year. They built a family together with their daughters Jamie and Stacy. In 1982, with their love of everything automotive coupled with their entrepreneurial spirit, the family created a new life in a smaller town and moved to Prescott, Arizona to open Allison Automotive, an import auto parts store and gas station. Jim and Gail ran the successful business for almost 30 years, supporting a network of other small business owners and families in Prescott.

In 2010, Jim and Gail decided to retire and move to Tempe, Arizona, to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. This also allowed them to have a shorter drive to their second home in Cholla Bay, Mexico, where Jim and his parents and family have had homes and many friends for over 65 years. Jim and Gail loved driving from Cholla Bay to the southern region of the Baja peninsula and over the years took many trips showing friends and family the best places to stop along the way.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, W.T. Allison (Bub) and Margaret Allison (Peggy). He is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Jamie Allison, daughter and son-in-law Stacy and Randy Adams, grandchildren, Kenner and Nathan Hancock and Luke, Tyler, and Allison Adams. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Vicki and Scot Cummins and sister Donna Allison and her daughters Elain Richardson and Lisa Allison and their families.

Jim and his family can rest easy knowing that he was strong to the end, lived a full and complete life and met his death head-on, like the brave man he was.

There will be a celebration of Jim’s life on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Please contact the family for details.

In memory of Jim, please support your local small businesses, and raise a glass to a life well lived.

Information provided by the family.