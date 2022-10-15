OFFERS
Obituary: Gerald (Jerry) Duffy

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 6:55 p.m.

Gerald (Jerry) Duffy passed away on September 25, 2022. Jerry was born August 17, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, to Raymond and Victoria (Bradbury).

Jerry was the youngest of four brothers, Ray (deceased), Vince (deceased) Bill (Cummings, Georgia) and a sister Grace (deceased). He spent his early years in New York and then in 1950, the family moved to Clearwater, Florida where he went to Clearwater High School.

After graduating, Jerry served in the U.S. Navy for four years stationed in Key West and Morocco then attended St. Petersburg Junior College and Florida State University, graduating in 1965.

Jerry started his career working for General Electric as an auditor and accountant. In 1968, he married Kathy (Nourse) and they had two sons, Heath and Mark. The family moved to North Carolina, Ohio, Colorado, Florida and New Mexico over the next 30 years due to his career with the Federal Government. They made some wonderful lifelong friends in each place. Jerry was very dedicated and had a great work ethic. He loved his family and was a great husband and father.

Jerry enjoyed coin collecting and was an avid lifelong Florida State football fan. In 2000, Kathy and Jerry moved to Prescott where they met many great friends and enjoyed playing cards and taking trips. In retirement, Jerry was a substitute teacher for Chino Valley High School for 12 years and did volunteer work for the Prescott VA hospital.

Jerry leaves his wife, Kathy of 54 years, sons Heath (Misty) and Mark (Valerie), grandchildren Jacob, Hannah and Kate all of whom he adored, brother Bill, nephew Eric, sisters-in-law Buz, Carol and Deborah and brother-in-law David. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

Information provided by the family.

