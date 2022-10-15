OFFERS
Obituary: Bernard Joseph Ridder, Jr

Bernard Joseph Ridder, Jr. (Courtesy)

Bernard Joseph Ridder, Jr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 15, 2022 7:05 p.m.

Bernard Joseph Ridder, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2022, after a long illness. Barney, as he was universally known, was born in New York City to Bernard Joseph Ridder and Georgia Buck Ridder.

Barney grew up in Laurel Hollow, on the North Shore of Long Island, where he attended The Green Vale School for eight years. Four years at Saint Marks School in Massachusetts followed where Barney distinguished himself on the soccer team. He graduated in 1959 with Honors from Yale University.

After some travel and military service, Barney started work as a management trainee at The American News in Aberdeen, South Dakota. This newspaper belonged to his family’s publishing firm, Ridder Publishing, where Barney spent his entire business career. Following two years at The Dispatch & Pioneer Press in Saint Paul, Minnesota, he moved to Long Beach, California, where he became Business Manager of the Independent and Press-Telegram. He then ran the group of weekly newspapers published by the I-PT in Orange County, California.

Barney loved the outdoors from a young age and spent a large portion of his life exploring nature. In 1971 he joined the Tuna Club of Avalon, where he remained a respected and popular member for the rest of his life. Barney had a series of tuna fishing boats that occupied much of his time and interest; he even designed a few of these boats. He enjoyed fly fishing for trout in Montana and Tierra de Fuego, Argentina, among other places. He enjoyed tarpon fishing in the Florida Keys. He would spend weekends during the season shooting ducks at his club near the Salton Sea. Sautéed duck breasts were among his many culinary accomplishments. He also gave back by being an early member of the California Coastal Commission and a supporter of Ducks Unlimited.

Barney is survived by his wife Elaine Ridder, their two children Bryan J. Ridder and Wendy Ridder Bergh (married to Howard S. Bergh Jr.), and two grandchildren Violet Bergh and Scarlett Bergh, as well as his brother Laurance Michael Ridder (married to Linda Vance). Barney is also survived by his long-time companion in Prescott Roy Ann Taylor.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

