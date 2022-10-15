Obituary: Barbara Evelyn Steele

Barbara Evelyn Steele passed away on September 30, 2022 in her home. She was a Chumash Indian, born in Santa Barbara, California, on February 9, 1932.

When Barbara was 18 she joined the Marines, serving honorably. She later joined the police force.

In 1968, while working at General Electric, she met and married Charles Steele.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Barbara will be greatly missed by her friends, especially, Kristine Shook and Jon Peaslee, and her neighbors.

A memorial service will be held at Prescott National Cemetery, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

