Obituary: Angela ‘Angie’ Mia Reed

Angela “Angie” Mia Reed boarded her special jet plane to heaven on September 29, 2022. She was diagnosed with melanoma in her eye in 2019 and bravely fought the progression of cancer that followed.

She was born in Springfield, Illinois on February 1, 1978, the daughter of Mia and John Reed. She attended public schools in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 2000.

At the age of 23, Angie decided it was time to be on her own and moved to Effingham Terrace, a coed group home for the disabled, in Effingham, Illinois. When mom and dad moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2010, Angie came along and tried a few group homes. Her final and best choice was at ResCare’s Supai House in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Angie began her sheltered workshop career at Fayco Enterprises in Vandaila, Illinois and later became an outstanding box assembly person at YEI in Prescott and later at the Prescott Valley location.

Having been born with Down Syndrome didn’t keep Angie from trying many activities, such as Challenger Baseball and Special Olympics bowling. She was a proud member of our local Beautiful Signers and ALC’s Heavenly Chimers. Everyone who knew her would agree that partying was her favorite sport, and food was her passion. Angie was a multi-tasker who needed to keep her hands busy at all times. She could watch TV, listen to the radio and cut coupons simultaneously for hours. We send a special thank-you to friends who supplied her with coupons and magazines.

Angie has been our resident comedienne for all of her 44 years, and we will deeply miss her beautiful smile, contagious laughter and constant teasing. Her unconditional love knew no bounds and her loud, uproarious personality could not be contained. God knows we tried!

We thank all the teachers, caregivers, medical professionals, and individuals in schools, group homes, workshops and organizations who helped Angie in so many ways. We are especially grateful to Dianna and each of the “Moms” at Supai House who kept her healthy, comfortable, and loved in her final two years.

Angie is survived by her parents, John and Mia Reed of Prescott, AZ, her twin brothers, Nick (Hanna) Reed of Catalina Island, CA and Mike (Melissa Yates) Reed of Flagstaff, AZ and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Angela at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ on October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a future date at Christ the King Church in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.