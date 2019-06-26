Kroger buying Albertsons/Safeway in $24.6B deal, faces antitrust test
Originally Published: October 14, 2022 4:39 p.m.
Most Read
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Julie Michele Stazenski
- Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects
- Lights out! Prescott football game halted before half tied 20-20
- Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system
- Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to hold candlelight vigil for late fire captain
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Attorney demands groups in Yavapai County refrain from watching drop boxes
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: