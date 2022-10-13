OFFERS
Obituary: William Lea

Originally Published: October 13, 2022 8:42 p.m.

William Lea passed to God’s eternal care on Oct. 10, 2022. He was 82.

Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Luanne; his sister Trish (Paul) Crowell; his sister-in-law Fran (Harry) Channon; and many nephews and nieces.

Born and raised in Elgin, Illinois, William graduated from Elgin High School and DeVry Technical Institute. In junior high school he started his first radio repair business and continued to work in business and public safety radio communication as owner of Personalized Electronics. He also worked as chief engineer at WELG, WEPS, and WRMN-AM & FM before moving to Arizona.

In Prescott, Arizona, he rebuilt the closed circuit TV system at Prescott High School before creating Intermountain Mobile Radio Service, Intermountain Communications, Tele-Page, and Southwest Electronics. A radio communications technician and entrepreneur, he loved watching trains and wildlife.

After western travels in their RV, he and his wife retired to Williams, Arizona and winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Cremation by Lozano’s in Flagstaff, Arizona. Private services held by family. To honor his memory, consider a donation to your local Humane Society.

Information provided by the family.

