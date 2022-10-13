Obituary: William Lea
William Lea passed to God’s eternal care on Oct. 10, 2022. He was 82.
Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Luanne; his sister Trish (Paul) Crowell; his sister-in-law Fran (Harry) Channon; and many nephews and nieces.
Born and raised in Elgin, Illinois, William graduated from Elgin High School and DeVry Technical Institute. In junior high school he started his first radio repair business and continued to work in business and public safety radio communication as owner of Personalized Electronics. He also worked as chief engineer at WELG, WEPS, and WRMN-AM & FM before moving to Arizona.
In Prescott, Arizona, he rebuilt the closed circuit TV system at Prescott High School before creating Intermountain Mobile Radio Service, Intermountain Communications, Tele-Page, and Southwest Electronics. A radio communications technician and entrepreneur, he loved watching trains and wildlife.
After western travels in their RV, he and his wife retired to Williams, Arizona and winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Cremation by Lozano’s in Flagstaff, Arizona. Private services held by family. To honor his memory, consider a donation to your local Humane Society.
Information provided by the family.
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Obituary: Julie Michele Stazenski
- Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects
- Lights out! Prescott football game halted before half tied 20-20
- Obituary Notice: Ronald Chesley Green
- Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system
- Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to hold candlelight vigil for late fire captain
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Attorney demands groups in Yavapai County refrain from watching drop boxes
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: