Obituary: Joy Marie Renak (Armlin)

Joy Marie Renak (Armlin), 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by her loving family.

Joy was born July 14, 1946 to James Armlin and Nellie (Christian) Armlin, on the family farm on Armlin Hill in Middleburgh, New York.

Joy was predeceased by her parents, James and Nellie Armlin, sister Catherine Reinheimer, brother James Armlin and sister Brenda Ryan.

Joy is survived by her husband, George Renak of Prescott, AZ, her sister, Sonya Roland of West Fulton, NY, her son William Loucks Jr. (Kathy), of Chino Valley, AZ, her grandson, William Loucks III (Laura), great-grandson Conner, Chino Valley, AZ, grandson Cody Loucks (Ivy), great-grandson Hundley of Fort Walton Beach, FL and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Joy enjoyed many professions during her lifetime including: study-hall aide at MCS Highschool, a butcher at the local Alpine Meat Market, Deputy County Clerk at Schoharie County, Drug and Alcohol counselor in Amsterdam, New York, bookkeeper at various locations, Ophthalmologist Technician at Rummel Eyecare in Prescott, Arizona, Medical Record File Clerk at Ponderosa Pediatrics in Prescott, Arizona, etc.

Joy was also an EMT for the Middleburgh Volunteer Ambulance Corp. for many years.

Joy’s interests and passions included her love for Christ, horseback riding, reading, music and playing guitar, flower gardening, riding motorcycle, cooking and baking, watching softball games and spending time with her grandchildren.

Per Joy’s wishes, she was interned on Sept. 30, 2022, at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life was held for Joy at the Liberty Baptist Church in Prescott, Arizona, on Oct. 8, 2022. Any memorial donations may be sent to: Liberty Baptist Church, 3100 N. Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86305.

