Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley

Frist responders at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North Highway 89 in Chino Valley on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (CVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 13, 2022 8:34 p.m.

At approximately 10:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, CVPD officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350 and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer. The driver of the Ram 2500, a 64-year-old male from Chino Valley, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and had to be extracted from the vehicle by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).

He sustained moderate injuries, and was transported via helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, he was reportedly in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford F350, a 25-year-old male from Chino Valley, was treated for minor injuries and was released at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado towing the trailer, a 44-year-old male from Glendale, was found to be unharmed.

Traffic on Highway 89, between Road 3 North and Road 4 North, was closed in both directions for approximately 1.5 hours and detours were provided.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Ram 2500 was traveling south on Highway 89 prior to the collision.

The Chevrolet Silverado towing the trailer and the Ford F350 where both traveling north on the highway.

According to witnesses at the scene, the Ram 2500 drifted into the northbound lanes of traffic. The Ram 2500 side swiped the Chevrolet and trailer, then clipped the Ford F350. The Ford F350 left the roadway and flipped on its’ driver side, where it came to rest. The Ram 2500 also left the roadway and came to rest, upright, on the east shoulder of the roadway.

All vehicles involved, except the Chevrolet, sustained major damage and were towed from the scene. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and the identification of those involved will not be released.

“The Chino Valley Police Department would like to thank motorists for their understanding and patience while the roadway was closed to all traffic” a news release stated. “We also want to thank our partnering agencies for their assistance, including the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Lifeline Ambulance, Arizona Department of Transportation, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-City Towing.”

Information provided by Chino Valley Police Department.

