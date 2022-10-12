Obituary: Neal Klein
Welp, he did not in fact get hit by a bus ... Neal Klein of Prescott, Arizona, passed away at age 81 peacefully at home with his family.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Klein, son Joe Klein, daughters Michelle (Steve) Clustka and Melissa White, and stepchildren Stephanie (Mike) Harris and Steve Tinsley. He had 11 grandchildren: Alex, Nicole, Samantha, Steven, Makena, Jason, Nick, Emily, Mason, Heath, and Jolene; and two great-grandchildren: Kensleigh and Camden. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Irene Klein, sister Louise Harper, and brothers Stan and Marvin Klein. Neal made his name as Northern Arizona’s largest home builder for many years before retiring.
Neal enjoyed traveling, working in his workshop making a variety of personalized gifts, furniture, and games. He was always handy and could fix absolutely anything… MacGyver had nothing on him! Neal also enjoyed a good joke or two (or the same joke or two). He especially cherished his time at Lake Mead where he would enjoy skiing, tubing, and spending time with his family and friends. Neal’s grandchildren always rose to the challenge along with Neal to see how far he could “launch them off the tube”!!! Despite the fear from the parents.
Along with Neal’s witty sense of humor, he also was known for his compassion, kind heart and helping others. At the request of Neal, there will be no services. Instead, he would like everyone to remember him living a full, happy life, enjoying a cocktail and for family and friends to share a memory, a story, or a joke over a toast. Cheers!
In lieu, of flowers the family prefers donations are made to Yavapai Exceptional Industries (YEI) at: https://www.events.org/donation.aspx?o=457 YEI! or at 436 N. Washington Ave., Prescott, Arizona, 86301.
Information provided by the family.
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects
- Obituary: Edward M. Head III
- Obituary Notice: Ronald Chesley Green
- Lights out! Prescott football game halted before half tied 20-20
- Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system
- Obituary: Julie Michele Stazenski
- Prescott’s 2022 monsoon season was fifth-wettest on record
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
- Need2Know: Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel planned west of Findlay Toyota Center; Prescott Quick Stop on South Montezuma Street to close; Your CBD Store opens new location in Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: