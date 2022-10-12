OFFERS
Obituary: Neal Klein

Neal Klein. (Courtesy)

Neal Klein. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 12, 2022 9:33 p.m.

Welp, he did not in fact get hit by a bus ... Neal Klein of Prescott, Arizona, passed away at age 81 peacefully at home with his family.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Klein, son Joe Klein, daughters Michelle (Steve) Clustka and Melissa White, and stepchildren Stephanie (Mike) Harris and Steve Tinsley. He had 11 grandchildren: Alex, Nicole, Samantha, Steven, Makena, Jason, Nick, Emily, Mason, Heath, and Jolene; and two great-grandchildren: Kensleigh and Camden. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Irene Klein, sister Louise Harper, and brothers Stan and Marvin Klein. Neal made his name as Northern Arizona’s largest home builder for many years before retiring.

Neal enjoyed traveling, working in his workshop making a variety of personalized gifts, furniture, and games. He was always handy and could fix absolutely anything… MacGyver had nothing on him! Neal also enjoyed a good joke or two (or the same joke or two). He especially cherished his time at Lake Mead where he would enjoy skiing, tubing, and spending time with his family and friends. Neal’s grandchildren always rose to the challenge along with Neal to see how far he could “launch them off the tube”!!! Despite the fear from the parents.

Along with Neal’s witty sense of humor, he also was known for his compassion, kind heart and helping others. At the request of Neal, there will be no services. Instead, he would like everyone to remember him living a full, happy life, enjoying a cocktail and for family and friends to share a memory, a story, or a joke over a toast. Cheers!

In lieu, of flowers the family prefers donations are made to Yavapai Exceptional Industries (YEI) at: https://www.events.org/donation.aspx?o=457 YEI! or at 436 N. Washington Ave., Prescott, Arizona, 86301.

Information provided by the family.

