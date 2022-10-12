Obituary: Michel Ivan Shaffer & Nila Jean Shaffer
Michel Ivan Shaffer (Sept. 25, 1936 to Nov. 22, 2020) and Nila Jean Shaffer (Dec. 22 1937 to July 23, 2022) passed peacefully with family by their side loving and caring for them to the end. Proud to be a part of the Prescott community.
Mike and Nila are survived by Mike’s brothers Tim Shaffer and Pat Shaffer and Nila’s brother Ronnie Vance. They are also survived by their sons Micheal Shaffer, Randall Shaffer, David Shaffer and Daniel Shaffer; grandchildren Krystalyn Stevens, Shanon Shaffer, Ivy Pickard, Josh Shaffer; and great-grandchildren Jude Stevens, Emma Stevens, Elias Stevens, Haven Stevens, Neil Pickard, Adelyn Pickard, Hudson Pickard & Demi Shaffer.
Michel and Nila met on a college bus in California and immediately fell in love. They were wonderful people who lived their life unapologetic and true to who they were. They loved God with all their hearts and instilled those values in their family. Mike was on the board at the hospital and Country Bank. Nila loved oil painting and taking care of her family.
Memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Lifepointe Church, 10100 E. State Rte 69, Prescott Valley AZ 86314.
Please contact Dana Shaffer for information 928-237-5166 or d1d2shaf@yahoo.com.
