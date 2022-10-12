Obituary: Michael Edward Bosick
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Michael Edward Bosick passed away. He was 84 years old. Mike was born in Humboldt, Arizona on Jan. 18, 1938 to George M. Bosick and Doris I. (Gilcrease) Bosick. He is survived by daughters Connie (Ed) Morgan, D. Gayle Bosick Halliburton, Doris Bosick Darlek, Sherrye (John) Adams and Son Josh J. (Amanda) Olson, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; siblings Margaret E. (Glen) Greenwood, Daniel R. (Linda) Bosick, Doris I. (Dennis) Froemming, Mary Ann Culley, and a very large extended Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents George M. Bosick and Doris I. (Bosick) Williams, brother G. Giles Bosick, sister-in-law Linda Bosick, and granddaughter Sherrye Lynne Adams II.
Mike graduated from Prescott High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and was Commander of the American Legion Post 78 Humboldt, AZ for many years. He was a Pioneer, true Patriot, sports, hunting, and fishing fan, who never missed a hunting season or an Arizona Cardinals Football game. A friend and true Patriot who Loved God, Country, Family, and never met a stranger! He will be missed by all.
Services are being held at 10 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022, at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo, 14317 Veterans Drive, Bellemont, AZ.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a local Military or First Responders Charity.
Information provided by the funeral home.
