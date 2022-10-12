Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek Road. At the same time a Jeep, operated by a 20-year-old Prescott resident, was also southbound in the adjacent lane.
The driver of the Jeep, failing to see the motorcycle, attempted to change lanes and sideswiped the motorcyclist causing the rider to lose control and fall, police reported Oct. 12. The motorcyclist fell into the northbound lanes of traffic where she was struck by a vehicle travelling north on Willow Creek Road.
Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police stated.
Traffic on Willow Creek Road was detoured while emergency personnel rendered aid and so that members of the Prescott Police Traffic Safety Section could investigate the collision.
This collision is still under investigation; however, impairment does not appear to be a factor, police said.
The Prescott Police Department is seeking additional witnesses and asks for anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Doty at 928-777-1949.
Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.
