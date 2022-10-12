Adoption Spotlight: Constintine
Originally Published: October 12, 2022 9:47 p.m.
Constintine, who goes by CJ, is a friendly and talkative young man who loves animals – especially kittens. He excels at math, loves riding his bike, and enjoys playing Minecraft. CJ’s favorite meal is chicken and mashed potatoes – and he’ll never say no to mint chocolate chip ice cream. Get to know CJ and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
