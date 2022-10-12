Adoption Spotlight: Brian
Originally Published: October 12, 2022 9:51 p.m.
Brian is an insightful, caring and active young man who loves camping, fishing and providing service to others. He also enjoys wood carving, playing chess and writing stories. He hopes to become a chef or an artist when he grows up. Get to know Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
