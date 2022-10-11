Student of the Week: Bryce Ferguson (Chino Valley Unified School District)
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize third-grader Bryce Ferguson of Del Rio School as our Student of the Week for the week ending Oct. 7.
The information below provided by the DRS staff:
Character Counts at Del Rio School. The month of September our focus was on the character trait “Respect.” Bryce Ferguson shows what it means to be a respectful individual. He always thinks of others first. He will hold the door for anyone, and he is great at helping others get on track.
Bryce also uses the power of kind words to communicate with others and to solve problems. Bryce is an excellent role model and respected by all who know him.
We are so proud to have Bryce as a Del Rio Cougar!
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Photo: High winds = damage
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Obituary: Edward M. Head III
- Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects
- Obituary Notice: Ronald Chesley Green
- Lights out! Prescott football game halted before half tied 20-20
- Prescott’s 2022 monsoon season was fifth-wettest on record
- Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: