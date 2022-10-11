Student of the Week: Bryce Ferguson (Chino Valley Unified School District)

The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize third-grader Bryce Ferguson of Del Rio School as our Student of the Week for the week ending Oct. 7.

The information below provided by the DRS staff:

Character Counts at Del Rio School. The month of September our focus was on the character trait “Respect.” Bryce Ferguson shows what it means to be a respectful individual. He always thinks of others first. He will hold the door for anyone, and he is great at helping others get on track.

Bryce also uses the power of kind words to communicate with others and to solve problems. Bryce is an excellent role model and respected by all who know him.

We are so proud to have Bryce as a Del Rio Cougar!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.