Obituary: Debra Ann Bryan

Debra Ann Bryan, age 72, was born to Glen and Margie Hansen in Oakland, California on Nov. 18, 1949. Deb was raised with three brothers, Richard, Andy, and Greg Hansen.

Deb met her husband, Redick (“Red”) C. Bryan III, in college at Fresno State University. The couple married on July 26, 1969. They resided in the Salinas Valley for 38 years where they raised their two children, Tim Bryan (married to Carrie Bryan) and Kate Mettler (married to Tom Mettler). Red and Deb were married for 53 years.

Deb was a Christian in her faith and enjoyed studying the Word of God. She was also an avid reader and researcher of a wide variety of topics. Deb was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, and gardener. She worked passionately on her ranch in Chualar, California, raising goats, chickens, and beef cows for over 20 years.

Family was important to Deb. She poured her life into her nieces and nephews, James Hansen, Travis Hansen, Julie Nadler, and Jennifer Merklin, as well as her grandchildren, Clayton Bryan, Carrie Mettler, Jackson Mettler, Bailey Bryan, and Teah Bryan.

The Lord called Deb home on Sept. 22, 2022 in her home in Prescott, Arizona at the age of 72 after a short battle with glioblastoma. She was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, immediate and extended family, and a host of wonderful friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Calvary Chapel Church Prescott, in Prescott, Arizona.

Deb had a deep heart for people to who are hurting and hoped to help both physical and spiritual needs knowing that a relationship with Jesus will change lives no matter what their circumstances. There is a movement in Prescott to open a home for pregnant girls who find themselves homeless. You might consider sending donations in lieu of flowers to: Agape House of Prescott, 815 Gail Gardner Way Suite A, Prescott, Arizona 86305. Note “Deb Bryan” in the memo so it can be applied appropriately.

Please visit heritagemortuary.com to sign Deb’s online guest book. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.



