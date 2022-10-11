CAFMA invites public to memorial, candlelight vigil for late fire captain

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in both a candlelight vigil and a celebration of life for Capt. Zach Fields who passed away on Oct. 2.

The candlelight vigil will be held this evening, Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Road, Prescott Valley, a news release Tuesday morning states. Please bring either a flameless candle or use an app on your phone at the vigil. No open flames are permitted.

A memorial will be held on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Heights Church in Prescott, with a celebration of life directly following the service at Flinn park.

Field’s brother writes on his Facebook page: “Zach is known and beloved throughout our community and would want all friends current and past to have the opportunity to come say goodbye. All are invited to his celebration of his life.”

Fields was a CAFMA B-Shift captain on Engine 54 serving Dewey-Humboldt and Prescott Valley as his last assignment, and had served as a reserve firefighter for one year before being promoted to a full-time position. He passed away at his home in Surprise.

CAFMA thanks the following businesses and organizations for their generosity during this time: Prescott Best Western, 310 Dust Control, American Dumpster and Disposal, Dollar Store in Prescott, Prescott Walmart (Gail Gardner), Prescott Safeway, and Joann Fabric store.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.