Adoption Spotlight: Angel & Juan
Originally Published: October 10, 2022 8:32 p.m.
Angel and Juan are two fun loving and social brothers who enjoy being active playing football, basketball and bike riding. Both brothers would love to go to Disneyland one day and enjoy attending church. When relaxing at home, they like to play video games, play with Legos and watch action movies. Both brothers dream of playing college football some-day. Get to know Angel, Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
