OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo: Blankets4Kids accepting donations in Prescott today Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case Ex-grad student held in Arizona professor's fatal shooting Grant-allocation process underway to build affordable housing for teachers Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens Maricopa County needs more Republican election inspectors, GOP claims in lawsuit Environmental groups sue government over failure to approve Mexican Wolf restoration plan CVUSD considers enhanced security for school campuses, sets future study session Report: Latinos working frontline jobs powered U.S. economy during peak of pandemic

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Oct. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Photo: Blankets4Kids accepting donations in Prescott today

Ron Campbell, front, director of Blankets4Kids, and volunteers are manning a table today at the True Valu hardware store on Miller Valley Road accepting donations of blankets, scarves and stuffed animals until 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)

Ron Campbell, front, director of Blankets4Kids, and volunteers are manning a table today at the True Valu hardware store on Miller Valley Road accepting donations of blankets, scarves and stuffed animals until 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Jim Wright/Courier)

Originally Published: October 8, 2022 11:14 a.m.

Blankets4Kids is accepting donations of blankets, hats scarves and stuffed animals today in front of the True Valu hardware store, 846 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, until 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The donations provide help and comfort to struggling families in the Quad Cities.

photo

Blankets4Kids had received these donations of coats, hats, scarves and stuffed animals in the first hour Saturday morning at the True Valu hardware store, 846 Miller Valley Rd, Prescott. Donations are being accepted until 3 p.m. today, Oct. 8, 2022 in front of the store. (Jim Wright/Courier)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: