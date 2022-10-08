Obituary: Zach Fields

Zach Fields made his entrance to this life on September 25, 1978. The 44 years he spent among us were a gift. He carried with him a huge heart, a smile that could light up a room, a great sense of humor, and an honest compassion for others. Zach was a truly amazing dad. His daughters, Rhianna and Camryn, were his greatest joy.

Zach grew up in a century-old log cabin on the Hassayampa River. As a child, he loved camping, hunting, playing baseball, skateboarding, and riding his bike. Zach shared many outdoor adventures with friends and family, and as an adult he fell in love with the ocean. He was the most kind, gentle person, and it showed in his love for animals, especially his dog, Charlie. Zach loved so many people in the Prescott area and he was loved by many.

Zach had a distinguished career with Central Arizona Fire and Rescue. Having been with the Department for 19 years, he rose through the ranks to Captain at Station 54 in Dewey, Arizona. He was extremely passionate about his job, and was loved and respected by his large family of firefighters.

Zach lived most of his life in Prescott, and he passed away October 2, 2022. He will be greatly missed by his family including daughters, Rhianna and Camryn Fields and their mother Cynthia; dad and mom, Bill and Laura Fields; girlfriend, Nicole Kotnik; brother, Brody Fields; sister, Amber Fields; sister-in-law, Taylor Cooper; brother-in-law, Joe Trudeau; nieces, Amaya and Hazel Fields; nephew, Sawyer Fields; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Zach is preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Fields, and his grandparents, Jim and Norma Burhans, and Bob and Frances Fields.

A Celebration of his Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 15th at 10 a.m., at the Heights Church at 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.