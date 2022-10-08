Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ E. Travers
Robert “Bob” E. Travers was born March 22, 1936 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and sadly passed away from a stroke September 8, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held October 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of the Valley, 2215 N. 5th Street, and reception at 12:00 will follow at Fain Park, next to the Chapel in Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314.
Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at National Cremation Society website under “Robert Edward Travers.”
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to your favorite charity in his name.
Information provided by the family.
