Obituary: Julie Michele Stazenski
Julie Michele Stazenski from Prescott Arizona, passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, September 19, 2022 at the age of 56.
Julie was involved in many activities, from darts and softball to gardening and delicious cooking. She was always looking to love and help make others lives more full. Julie also enjoyed any time she could share in moments with her nieces and nephews.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Millie Stazenski (Jim original owner of Jim’s Alignment and Brake Service in Prescott, Arizona).
She is survived by brother Clay Stazenski (Wendy) of Prescott, AZ, nieces Jessica Erks (Brad) of Prescott, AZ and Amber Stazenski (Emily) of Tucson, AZ, nephew Clay as CJ Stazenski (Joshua) of Beaverton, OR, great-nieces Kimberlie and Finley and great-nephew Kevin, Marie Wolf (Carl and family) of Prescott Valley, Courtney (and family) of Prescott, AZ.
A private Celebration of Julie’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, feel free to send donations to Children’s Cancer Network in Julie’s name.
Information provided by the family.
