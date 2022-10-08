Obituary: Gregory Harold Leach

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Manmade PFAS chemicals have been pervasive in products and packaging for decades, say experts Prescott’s public-safety pension sales tax up for elimination five years early Arizona Youth Survey results speak to power of education and parental connections Prescott Antique Auto Club to host parts exchange U.S. Senate candidates square off in debate Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to hold candlelight vigil for late fire captain Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects Suspect killed in shootout with YCSO deputies in Black Canyon City Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Oct. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Gregory Harold Leach

Gregory Harold Leach. (Courtesy)

Gregory Harold Leach. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 8, 2022 8:55 p.m.

Gregory Harold Leach, born December 20, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away with family nearby on September 22, 2022. He was 65 years old.

He is survived by his wife Sandra. They would have celebrated 38 years on November 17th. Also survived by daughters Cassandra Pott and Anarae Silverwillow, sister Valerie Bolsega and son-in-law Benjamin Pott.

Greg worked as a machinist for 20 years. He then made a career change and became a CNA. He moved his family to Prescott, Arizona, in 2003. He worked at the VA Hospital for a total of 15 years.

Greg loved traveling, and collecting fossils, gems and minerals. He also loved fishing.

Arrangements have been made for a “Celebration of his Life” at ABC Funerals, 2607 S. Highway 89, Chino Valley, on Saturday, October 15, from noon-2 p.m.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: