Obituary: Gregory Harold Leach

Gregory Harold Leach, born December 20, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away with family nearby on September 22, 2022. He was 65 years old.

He is survived by his wife Sandra. They would have celebrated 38 years on November 17th. Also survived by daughters Cassandra Pott and Anarae Silverwillow, sister Valerie Bolsega and son-in-law Benjamin Pott.

Greg worked as a machinist for 20 years. He then made a career change and became a CNA. He moved his family to Prescott, Arizona, in 2003. He worked at the VA Hospital for a total of 15 years.

Greg loved traveling, and collecting fossils, gems and minerals. He also loved fishing.

Arrangements have been made for a “Celebration of his Life” at ABC Funerals, 2607 S. Highway 89, Chino Valley, on Saturday, October 15, from noon-2 p.m.

