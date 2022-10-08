Obituary: Gregory Harold Leach
Gregory Harold Leach, born December 20, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away with family nearby on September 22, 2022. He was 65 years old.
He is survived by his wife Sandra. They would have celebrated 38 years on November 17th. Also survived by daughters Cassandra Pott and Anarae Silverwillow, sister Valerie Bolsega and son-in-law Benjamin Pott.
Greg worked as a machinist for 20 years. He then made a career change and became a CNA. He moved his family to Prescott, Arizona, in 2003. He worked at the VA Hospital for a total of 15 years.
Greg loved traveling, and collecting fossils, gems and minerals. He also loved fishing.
Arrangements have been made for a “Celebration of his Life” at ABC Funerals, 2607 S. Highway 89, Chino Valley, on Saturday, October 15, from noon-2 p.m.
Information provided by the family.
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Photo: High winds = damage
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Obituary: William Alan Coward and Karen Lynn Coward
- Obituary: Edward M. Head III
- Obituary Notice: Ronald Chesley Green
- Prescott’s 2022 monsoon season was fifth-wettest on record
- Need2Know: Credit Union West’s new branch north of Maverik on Glassford Hill Road takes shape; Start Moving On Counseling and Trauma Center opens in Prescott Valley
- Attention Yavapai County voters!
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: