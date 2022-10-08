Obituary: Florence Patricia (Pat) Nash

Florence Patricia (Pat) Nash, 95, of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 27, 2022. She was the beloved wife for more than 64 years to Samuel C. Nash, who passed away in 2011.

Pat was born on October 27, 1926, in Washington, D.C., to Carl and Florence Johnson. She was raised in Arlington, Virginia, graduating from Washington and Lee High School in 1944. She was a cadet in the W&L Cadet Corp. After graduation, Pat went to work as a secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She worked at the department until she left to raise a family. Pat returned to working for the Federal government, first working with the Indian Health Services and then with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration - Center for Veterinary Medicine, as an Executive Assistant, a position she held until her retirement in 1987.

Pat met her future husband, Sam, in 1942 while swimming at East Potomac Park swimming pool. They were married in July 1946. Pat and Sam moved to Rockville, Maryland, where they raised their three sons. Pat had the most important job of her life raising them. She was very active in their activities including school, sports, music and swimming lessons. She was a loving, caring and kind mother.

Sam and Pat moved to Prescott in 1987. They became involved with activities at St. Paul’s Anglican Church. Pat served for years on the Ladies Guild for the church.

Pat and Sam loved traveling throughout this great country of ours and also to Canada. Often times they were camping in their camper enjoying the great outdoors. They loved spending their winter months in Florida, near Pat’s two sisters. She loved being at the beach, whether it was Florida, Ocean City, Maryland and its boardwalk or San Diego’s Pacific Beach or La Jolla. She loved music and played both the piano and organ. While living at The Peaks Senior Center in Flagstaff the past two and half years, other residents would stop by her apartment to listen as she played her organ. Sam and Pat were excellent skaters both on roller skates and ice skates. They spent many hours skating and continued to skate into their 60s.

Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam, her parents and her two sisters,Pricilla A. Burke, who passed away in August 2022 and Diana M. Freeman, who passed away in 2016.

Pat is survived by her loving sons, David (Sylvia), Tom (Gail), and Paul Nash; four adored grandchildren, Terry, Chris (Kirsty), Greg and Scott (Kristi); and nine cherished great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ellie, Jonathan, Jessie, Evrett, Caden, Jetta, Beckham and Sadie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1 p.m., at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. A graveside service will follow at a later date at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yavapai County Humane Society, Samaritan’s Purse or a charity of your choice.

