Obituary: Dr. John A. Reed

Dr. John A. Reed was born in Pharr, Texas to the Rev. John Archibald Reed and Martha Lamberth Reed on December 23, 1931.

John’s sister Margaret (Peggy) Talbert was born two years later. The family moved to Weslaco where their father was the pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

John was a U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant during the Korean War.

He received a Bachelor of Music from Eastman School of Music, and his Master of Music from the University of Oklahoma.

John married Sharon Sprowls on June 29, 1961, just two months after they began dating. They were both musicians. John played the French Horn and sang as a tenor, and Sharon as a soprano soloist in many prestigious musical companies, symphonies and musical productions. They taught at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, Del Mar College and Wichita State University. They toured together with the Robert Shaw Chorale, and both performed with the Santa Fe Opera. Later John became the Executive Director of the Kansas Arts Commission and the family moved to Topeka, Kansas. He completed his doctorate degree at University of Kansas and was selected to be the Dean of the School of Music and Performing Arts at Oklahoma City University.

He was an avid camper and traveler.

In March of 2019, John and Sharon moved from Oklahoma City to Prescott, Arizona. Sharon passed away on April 23, 2019.

John met Sandy Innes at Touchmark Retirement Community where they were both living. They were companions at the time of his passing.

John passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022, in Prescott, AZ.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Clure, Newbury Park, CA; son, Richard Reed and daughter-in-Law, Sherry Reed, Prescott, AZ; granddaughter Megan Tabor and her husband Madison Tabor, Glendale, AZ; and Sandy Innes, Prescott, AZ.

Services will be held in Prescott, Arizona on a later date.

