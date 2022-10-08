OFFERS
Obituary: Adeline Listol

Adeline Listol. (Courtesy)

Adeline Listol. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 8, 2022 9:18 p.m.

Adeline Listol, 89, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022.

She was born in Stoughton, Wisconsin, daughter of Arthur and Wilma Westby who immigrated from Norway.

She was happily married to Rudy for over 60 years until his death in 2013.

Adeline is survived by four children: Gary, Diane Gregg (Wonil), Jeannie Fornara (Marc), and Randy (Liz); grandchildren Heather, Sierra, Zachary, Shannon, Garrett, Erika, Ryan, Amber, McKenna, Andy and 12 great grandchildren.

She and Rudy were self-employed hard-working farmers for many years in Stoughton, Wisconsin prior to their relocation to Prescott in 1969. Upon arrival, they purchased the Deluxe Liquor Store on Montezuma Street.

Adeline served as the Controller for their investment.

Adeline always had a smile and a hug whenever you came to visit.

She lived for her family and was always there with kind words of inspiration when it was needed most.

Her life was devoted to fun, family and friends, both human and furry.

Adeline was one of a kind special lady.

She had many passions - volunteering many hours to the First Lutheran Church, promoting Avon products, baking cookies, pies and cakes for all occasions, national and international travel,

and cheering up her many friends.

She lived an exemplary life, understanding the trials and purpose of life.

She was an inspiration to her family and to those that knew her. Her life was grounded in faith, gratitude, dignity and hard work.

A private Celebration of Life is planned.

Family suggests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org, or Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, in her name.

Information provided by the family.

