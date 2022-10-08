OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Manmade PFAS chemicals have been pervasive in products and packaging for decades, say experts Prescott’s public-safety pension sales tax up for elimination five years early Arizona Youth Survey results speak to power of education and parental connections Prescott Antique Auto Club to host parts exchange U.S. Senate candidates square off in debate Prescott deals with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water system Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority to hold candlelight vigil for late fire captain Police seek public’s help to identify burglary suspects Suspect killed in shootout with YCSO deputies in Black Canyon City Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Oct. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Arizona Youth Survey results speak to power of education and parental connections
Programs to prevent bullying and educate on dangers of fentanyl remain state and local priorities

Prescott High students are shown in 2021. (Joe Howard, PUSD Superintendent/Courtesy)

Prescott High students are shown in 2021. (Joe Howard, PUSD Superintendent/Courtesy)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: October 8, 2022 9:11 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: