OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Police receives two state traffic-safety grants 3 injured in Off-Highway Vehicle rollover accident off Big Bug Mesa Road in Prescott Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Jason Kaufman graduates from FBI Academy Courier wins first place General Excellence in statewide contest Update: Police say ex-grad student killed Arizona professor on campus Yavapai County goes out for new bids on South Marina Street property PUSD leaders thank community for 2015 bond and override Doctors to court: Abortion law applies to those without medical licenses Math intervention is highlight of addressing PUSD districtwide learning gaps Chino Valley Quilters to hold 2022 Quilt Show, Oct 14, 15, at Del Rio Elementary School

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Courier wins first place General Excellence in statewide contest
Arizona Newspapers Association honors individuals in editorial, advertising

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 6, 2022 7:22 p.m.

The Daily Courier won first place General Excellence as well as a host of category and individual awards Thursday night, Oct. 6, in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s 2022 Better Newspapers Contest and Excellence in Advertising Awards.

In General Excellence, newspaper circulation of 10,001 to 25,000, The Daily Courier took top honors. The award is based on eligible awards won in the Better Newspapers Contest (BNC) added together with eligible winning entries from the Excellence in Advertising Contest.

“These awards are a reflection of the quality people working here at The Daily Courier,” said Blake DeWitt, publisher of Prescott Newspapers, Inc./Prescott News Network. “Our team cares greatly about our customers and the communities we serve, and they excel across the board from where our products start, to the printing, and the people who deliver them to our readers.”

EDITORIAL

This year, 35 newspapers entered the BNC for a total of 813 entries, ANA stated. The BNC consists of 11 editorial categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 19 categories that honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence.

On the editorial side, the Courier won:

  • First place – Reporting & News Writing Excellence;
  • First place – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence;
  • First place – Editorial Page Excellence;
  • First place – Special Section or Magazine: Fall Home Improvement 2021, Hometown Prescott, and Spring Sports Guide;
  • First place – Newspaper website, dCourier.com;
  • First place – Best Newspaper Innovation: Across the Street/Smart Shopper; and,
  • Second place – Page Design Excellence.

For individual awards, Courier newsroom won:

  • First place – Best Column, Feature or Commentary, “Friday Catchall: Time machine reveals jump in gas prices,” Tim Wiederaenders, editor;
  • First place – Best Feature Story, “Prescott resident Bob McMillan basks in the afterglow of his 2021 Senior World Series of Poker title,” Doug Cook, reporter;
  • First place – Best Multimedia Storytelling, “Yavapai’s Chino Valley campus first in nation to teach 3D concrete printing,” Jesse Bertel, reporter/videographer;
  • Second place – Best Sustained Coverage or Series, Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center series, Nanci Hutson, reporter; and,
  • Third place – Enterprise Reporting, “Working and homeless: A new reality as local rent, housing prices climb,” Nanci Hutson, reporter.

ADVERTISING

On the advertising side, 24 newspapers entered in the Excellence in Advertising contest for a total of 239 entries. The Excellence in Advertising Contest consists of 10 advertising categories, eight of which earn points for General Excellence.

Courier won the following for advertising:

  • First place – Best ad under 1/2 page: Cindy Manzione, designer; Nora Colwell, account executive – “Art on 6th Street”;
  • First place – Most effective use of white space: Emily Birkle, designer; Judy Vann, account executive – “I’ve Been Looking For You”;
  • First place – Best advertising headline: Peter Morlock, designer; Will Campbell, account executive – “But if I get a hearing aid, I’ll actually have to hear her!!”;
  • First place – Best Special Section: Spring Home & Garden 2022; and,
  • Second place – Best ad 1/2 page or larger: Emily Birkle, designer; Judy Vann, account executive – “Benefits of Proper Hydration.”

The Nevada Press Association judged the newspaper, newsroom and advertising categories this year for the ANA.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event