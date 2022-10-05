Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
1 shot on University of Arizona campus; police seek suspect Sky Harbor to build taxiway overpass with federal funds to support growing air traffic Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment Low-income communities learn to tackle climate-fueled heat Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race Suicide-prevention advocates to host two showings of ‘My Ascension’ in Quad Cities through Friday PVPD, CAFMA inviting residents to annual Puente de la Communidad event Google agrees to pay AZ $85M in privacy lawsuit settlement Prescott’s 2022 monsoon season was fifth-wettest on record Ask a cop: Why do Prescott Police officers wear pink patches on their uniforms in October?

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Oct. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5
NFL

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Abbie Parr/AP)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Abbie Parr/AP)

By ROB MAADDI Associated Press
Originally Published: October 5, 2022 1:25 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event