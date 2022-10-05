Church News: Oct. 6, 2022
Originally Published: October 5, 2022 4:22 p.m.
Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Oct. 5, 2022:
- Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, “Shabbat HaAzinu” Oct. 8. Sukkot Oct. 9 eve through Oct. 16. Shemini Atzeret discusses welcoming all as equals; fresh starts. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Free 5783 new calendars here! Arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!
- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Your traditional Anglican church, using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Join us Sundays, 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion; Wednesdays at 10 for prayer; and Thursdays, 4 p.m., Evensong. We are a growing congregation that invites you to share our faith and values!
- Alliance Bible Church. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John continues a new series, “The Return of Christ.” Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship, midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.
- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. For more information, visit www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.
- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6:15 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.
- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. in our building and online. Rev. Patty: “Living in the Land of the Great Spirit.” On Indigenous People’s Day, let us explore the radical concept from indigenous theologies that all things are sacred. www.prescottuu.org.
- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Sunday worship 9:30 a.m. followed with coffee and fellowship; 11 a.m. is an adult bible study; Tuesday is an adult bible study at 10; and Friday a women’s bible study at 9:30. Our bazaar to assist non-profit Prescott organizations is Oct. 21-22.
- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/Contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. Please join us, everyone welcome!
- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us Friday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Shabbat Services 10 a.m. Saturday. Come shake the lulav and etrog for a festive Sukkot celebration! For more information, www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to worship with us, visit www.slecp.org for times and events. Our food pantry needs donations, Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; pickup Fridays 9 to noon. Hosting Prescott Chorale’s “Wind Fire Rain” Soul of American Music, Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m., tickets available at the door.
- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services every Sunday at 10 a.m. and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org or 928-445-4536. Come join us!
- The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.
- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message: “Escaping the Tunnel.” Musical guest is Scott Neese. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!
- Prescott United Methodist Church, Arizona’s first Protestant church. In-person worship and live streaming Saturdays 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 or 10:30 a.m. worship services; and online “Prayer Time” Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. on social media (facebook.com/prescottumc/videos). 505 W. Gurley St. (five blocks west of courthouse plaza). 928-778-1950.
- Chino Valley United Methodist Church. 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Oct. 9, the 18th Sunday after Pentecost and Pastor Appreciation Day. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “God Is A Friend.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School: Adults, 9 a.m.; and Children, 10 a.m.
- Mountain Reformed Church. Join us this Sunday, Oct. 9, as the Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick returns to preach the sermon “Buff Belief – How to Grow Strong Faith” (Psalm 37:1-9 and Luke 17:1-10). Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.
- Realms of Glory Ministries (ROGM) meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. October 21, 22 & 23 Prophet JohnMark and Sandy Pool will be ministering at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Come expecting to receive. 928-717-1710. www.realmsofgloryministries.com.
- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9. Masking recommended. Free lunch Oct. 14, 11 a.m. served in Fellowship Hall; curbside takeout lunches also available. Grief Group every second and fourth Thursday at 1 p.m.
- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Come worship our Lord with us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Beloved. Who Me?” Loving Ourselves Correctly, “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”
- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Worship service with faithful teaching, Bible-based worship, and warm community offered at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with children’s ministry available; Adult Sunday School classes meet at 9. Donuts and coffee available before service. Find us at 148 S. Marina in downtown Prescott, or learn about us at SolidRockPrescott.org.
- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship: “Living the Faith,” 11:30 a.m. Bible Fellowship. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of Acts. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study: “Lord, Teach Us to Pray.” Sunday, Nov. 6, Rev. David Gruenhagen speaks on Lutheran Heritage Foundation mission.
- Aglow Int’l Prescott Lighthouse, Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our speaker is John Mark Pool, co-founder of Word to the World Ministries. He has been used to minister as a prophetic voice to nations, and has been featured on Sid Roth’s “It’s Supernatural.”
- First Southern of Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. Pastor Terrell Eldreth continues with the series: Something More: Experience a Growth Centered Life with “Surround Sound,” 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Kid City open for Preschool Worship and Kidz4Christ (elementary-aged worship)! Mid-Week Service, Thursdays at 6 in Fellowship Hall.
- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555
- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is hosting an eight-week session Wednesdays 8 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.
- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott offers two traditional/blended services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday School for children, college & teens at 9:30 a.m. Adults during all worship times. AWANA for children, Sunday 5 p.m. www.willowhills.church or call 928-445-5520.
- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.
- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.
- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!
- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school and a loving Jewish community. Join us for the High Holidays. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.
- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.
- American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.
- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.
- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.
- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.
- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.
- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.
- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.
- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.
- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.
- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.
