Adoption Spotlight: Alexander
Originally Published: October 5, 2022 9:04 p.m.
Alexander is an adventurous young man who loves spending time at the park, listening to music. He loves animals, especially reptiles, and his playful nature is always on display as he loves to play pranks on his friends. Alexander is very helpful kid and when it’s dinner time, you can count on Alex to help prepare it. Get to know Alexander at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Photo: High winds = damage
- Former Seattle man found guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of dead body in Yavapai County
- Woman reported missing on a weekend Arizona hike found dead
- Obituary: William Alan Coward and Karen Lynn Coward
- Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
- Need2Know: Credit Union West’s new branch north of Maverik on Glassford Hill Road takes shape; Start Moving On Counseling and Trauma Center opens in Prescott Valley
- Attention Yavapai County voters!
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: