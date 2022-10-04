Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Suicide-prevention advocates to host two showings of ‘My Ascension’ in Quad Cities through Friday PVPD, CAFMA inviting residents to annual Puente de la Communidad event Google agrees to pay AZ $85M in privacy lawsuit settlement Prescott’s 2022 monsoon season was fifth-wettest on record Ask a cop: Why do Prescott Police officers wear pink patches on their uniforms in October? Loans available for summer storm damage Sinema & Kelly announce $3.9 million grant for Yavapai-Prescott Tribe’s road improvements to fuel future economic development Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Arizona races New Chino Valley band director works to build music program Growing Forward: New team member at PV Chamber; get your ‘fright’ on!

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Oct. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson

Victoria Lynn Simpson

Victoria Lynn Simpson

Originally Published: October 4, 2022 8:48 p.m.

Victoria Lynn Simpson of Chino Valley, born August 14, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly on September 24, 2022.

Vicky graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Bio-Ag Sciences, and went to work at Turf Paradise in Phoenix. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dwaine Simpson. In 1986, Vicky’s life was changed when she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a Cowboys For Christ bible study at the K-12 Ranch. Over the next 36 years, her life was a great testimony to the power of God’s salvation. Vicky and Dwaine were married November 1, 1987 at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Glendale, Arizona. They served God there for more than 15 years, including pioneering churches in Mesa and in Portland, Oregon. Vicky may have been small in stature, but she had a huge heart, demonstrated by her love for others, always willing to do anything necessary to help them.

In 2001, Vicky and Dwaine celebrated one of the greatest joys of their lives when they adopted their daughter, Cheyene. Vicky cherished the opportunity to be a Mom and provided a great example of heart and character to their daughter.

After they relocated to the Prescott area in 2005, Vicky worked as a Senior Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens, and became a faithful member of the Potter’s House Church. She continued her dedication to prayer, her liberality in giving to support the preaching of the gospel, her amazing heart for people, and her great love for family the rest of her life. She will be greatly missed by many.

Vicky is survived by her loving husband Dwaine, their daughter Cheyene (Josh) Cambra, her mother Emily Leon of Scottsdale AZ, sister Joyce (Pat) Backlund of Scottsdale AZ, sisters-in-law Vickie (Chris) Wendt of Kolkata, India and Becky (Steve) Brazell of Dewey AZ, her aunt Melantine Sunenschein of Cincinnati, and many nieces and nephews and other extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1 PM at the Potter’s House Church, 5195 N Hwy 89, in Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The 100 Club or The American Lung Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home. Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: