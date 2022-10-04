Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson

Victoria Lynn Simpson of Chino Valley, born August 14, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly on September 24, 2022.

Vicky graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Bio-Ag Sciences, and went to work at Turf Paradise in Phoenix. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dwaine Simpson. In 1986, Vicky’s life was changed when she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a Cowboys For Christ bible study at the K-12 Ranch. Over the next 36 years, her life was a great testimony to the power of God’s salvation. Vicky and Dwaine were married November 1, 1987 at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Glendale, Arizona. They served God there for more than 15 years, including pioneering churches in Mesa and in Portland, Oregon. Vicky may have been small in stature, but she had a huge heart, demonstrated by her love for others, always willing to do anything necessary to help them.

In 2001, Vicky and Dwaine celebrated one of the greatest joys of their lives when they adopted their daughter, Cheyene. Vicky cherished the opportunity to be a Mom and provided a great example of heart and character to their daughter.

After they relocated to the Prescott area in 2005, Vicky worked as a Senior Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens, and became a faithful member of the Potter’s House Church. She continued her dedication to prayer, her liberality in giving to support the preaching of the gospel, her amazing heart for people, and her great love for family the rest of her life. She will be greatly missed by many.

Vicky is survived by her loving husband Dwaine, their daughter Cheyene (Josh) Cambra, her mother Emily Leon of Scottsdale AZ, sister Joyce (Pat) Backlund of Scottsdale AZ, sisters-in-law Vickie (Chris) Wendt of Kolkata, India and Becky (Steve) Brazell of Dewey AZ, her aunt Melantine Sunenschein of Cincinnati, and many nieces and nephews and other extended family.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1 PM at the Potter’s House Church, 5195 N Hwy 89, in Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The 100 Club or The American Lung Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home. Information provided by the funeral home.