Obituary: Sylvia Barbara Bubar
Sylvia Barbara Bubar, born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 1944, passed away July 29, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Sylvia graduated from Eliot High School in 1958. She was on the girls’ basketball team playing 23 games undefeated, leading to the Boston Celtics inviting the team to play with them in an opening game at the Garden.
In 1962, she married Allen Bubar Sr. and started their family in Eliot and Kittery. In 1974, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where they raised the family. Sylvia worked for the state entering data into their school database where she was well known for her ability to speed type. From 1976-1986 as members of the A.S.R.A. (Arizona Street Rod Association), Sylvia and Allen could be seen at car shows statewide in their 1934 Ford fender-less hotrod coupe.
After retiring from the state in 1993, she enjoyed helping care for her grandchildren any time she could. During the holidays Sylvia and Allen would frequently host the family. She made the holidays special for everyone and everyone was welcome. Sylvia and Allen later moved to Cordes Junction, Arizona, and then to Prescott Valley, Arizona. She enjoyed day trips, antique stores and casinos. She was an avid vintage furniture and doll collector.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother James H. Place, three nieces, one nephew, and her parents. She is survived by her husband of 60 years; her children, David (Teri), John (Jenny), Karen (Jeff) Dillon, and Allen Jr.; four grandchildren, Jason Bubar, Alyssa (Ben) Price, Aaron Dillon, Joey Bubar; and three great-grandchildren including a newborn great-grandson. Her children will always remember her as a caring mother.
The family will be celebrating Sylvia’s life privately.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Photo: High winds = damage
- Former Seattle man found guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of dead body in Yavapai County
- Woman reported missing on a weekend Arizona hike found dead
- Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
- Need2Know: Credit Union West’s new branch north of Maverik on Glassford Hill Road takes shape; Start Moving On Counseling and Trauma Center opens in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: William Alan Coward and Karen Lynn Coward
- Attention Yavapai County voters!
- Prescott Lakes residents appeal to City Council related to future development in their area
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: