Obituary: Sylvia Barbara Bubar

Sylvia Barbara Bubar

Originally Published: October 4, 2022 2:55 p.m.

Sylvia Barbara Bubar, born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 1944, passed away July 29, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Sylvia graduated from Eliot High School in 1958. She was on the girls’ basketball team playing 23 games undefeated, leading to the Boston Celtics inviting the team to play with them in an opening game at the Garden.

In 1962, she married Allen Bubar Sr. and started their family in Eliot and Kittery. In 1974, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where they raised the family. Sylvia worked for the state entering data into their school database where she was well known for her ability to speed type. From 1976-1986 as members of the A.S.R.A. (Arizona Street Rod Association), Sylvia and Allen could be seen at car shows statewide in their 1934 Ford fender-less hotrod coupe.

After retiring from the state in 1993, she enjoyed helping care for her grandchildren any time she could. During the holidays Sylvia and Allen would frequently host the family. She made the holidays special for everyone and everyone was welcome. Sylvia and Allen later moved to Cordes Junction, Arizona, and then to Prescott Valley, Arizona. She enjoyed day trips, antique stores and casinos. She was an avid vintage furniture and doll collector.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother James H. Place, three nieces, one nephew, and her parents. She is survived by her husband of 60 years; her children, David (Teri), John (Jenny), Karen (Jeff) Dillon, and Allen Jr.; four grandchildren, Jason Bubar, Alyssa (Ben) Price, Aaron Dillon, Joey Bubar; and three great-grandchildren including a newborn great-grandson. Her children will always remember her as a caring mother.

The family will be celebrating Sylvia’s life privately.

Information provided by the funeral home.

