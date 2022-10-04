Obituary: Steven Ray Audis

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our loved one, Steven Ray Audis into to the arms of our Heavenly Father. Steven passed at his home in Paulden, Arizona, at the age of 59 due to complications from diabetes.

He was preceded in death by his sister Tyra Audis, his brother Franklin Audis, and his son Dustin Audis.

Steven is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Pamela Audis, his seven children and their spouses Kathleen and Levi Federwisch, Megan Audis and Joe Williams, Ashley and Quinton Davenport, Tawna and Allan Swartz, Ariana and Alejandro Arizmendi, Jamal and Christina Audis, and Shawna Audis. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and his parents Fuddy and Gene Audis.

Steven loved spending time with his family above all else, but also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and off-roading, He was always there, without question, to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He retired after 22 years as a mechanic for the Town of Chino Valley.

Steven will be missed not only by his family and friends, but by an entire community that knew him well.

Matthew 4:5 - “Blessed are those that mourn; for they shall be comforted.”

Pastor John Caward will be officiating Steven’s Celebration of Life services.

Services and viewing will be held at ABC Funerals, 2607 S. Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ, on October 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Following the services, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1615 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley, AZ at the Ramada; everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that mourners bring a copy of any photos they have of Steven.

Information provided by the family.