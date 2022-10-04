OFFERS
Suicide-prevention advocates to host two showings of 'My Ascension' in Quad Cities through Friday PVPD, CAFMA inviting residents to annual Puente de la Communidad event Google agrees to pay AZ $85M in privacy lawsuit settlement Prescott's 2022 monsoon season was fifth-wettest on record Ask a cop: Why do Prescott Police officers wear pink patches on their uniforms in October? Loans available for summer storm damage Sinema & Kelly announce $3.9 million grant for Yavapai-Prescott Tribe's road improvements to fuel future economic development Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Arizona races New Chino Valley band director works to build music program Growing Forward: New team member at PV Chamber; get your 'fright' on!

Obituary: Edward M. Head III

Edward M. Head III

Edward M. Head III

Originally Published: October 4, 2022 9:06 p.m.

Edward M. Head III was born on October 12, 1949 to his parents, Eleanor and Edward M Head II. Ed was a twin and the oldest of four children. His father was an Air Force World War II pilot, so Ed spent most of his childhood living abroad mostly in Turkey. After returning to the States Ed obtained his certification as a scuba diver; he had a deep love for teaching and for the ocean.

Ed was a U.S. Air Force Security Police Officer from 1972-1976, specializing in nuclear weapons security. He entered the U.S. Border Patrol in 1977 and was assigned to San Diego, California, at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol division. In 1986 Ed married the love of his life, Jean Abbott. In 2001 Ed retired from the U.S. Border Patrol. In 1992 he earned his Instructor Rating at Gunsite and worked as Operations Manager there from 2005 to 2010. He continued instructing and taught his last class in May of 2022. Ed had a flourishing writing career with NRA Publications, in addition to working with Michael Bane on video productions.

Ed passed away on September 16, 2022 and leaves behind the love of his life, Jean; two sisters, Ellen Sloyer and Marion Head; and one brother, David Head; along with hundreds of friends and colleagues.

He will be forever missed. Information provided by the family.

