Obituary: Edward M. Head III
Edward M. Head III was born on October 12, 1949 to his parents, Eleanor and Edward M Head II. Ed was a twin and the oldest of four children. His father was an Air Force World War II pilot, so Ed spent most of his childhood living abroad mostly in Turkey. After returning to the States Ed obtained his certification as a scuba diver; he had a deep love for teaching and for the ocean.
Ed was a U.S. Air Force Security Police Officer from 1972-1976, specializing in nuclear weapons security. He entered the U.S. Border Patrol in 1977 and was assigned to San Diego, California, at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol division. In 1986 Ed married the love of his life, Jean Abbott. In 2001 Ed retired from the U.S. Border Patrol. In 1992 he earned his Instructor Rating at Gunsite and worked as Operations Manager there from 2005 to 2010. He continued instructing and taught his last class in May of 2022. Ed had a flourishing writing career with NRA Publications, in addition to working with Michael Bane on video productions.
Ed passed away on September 16, 2022 and leaves behind the love of his life, Jean; two sisters, Ellen Sloyer and Marion Head; and one brother, David Head; along with hundreds of friends and colleagues.
He will be forever missed. Information provided by the family.
