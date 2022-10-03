For Your Safety: Is sitting the new smoking?

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
The Launch Pad’s ‘Better Together’ campaign seeks to obtain 1,000 completed surveys by end of November Prescott school board meets Tuesday on Mile High programs, focus Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center maintains its 5-star rating Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott Tornado damages 8-10 homes in Williams area; no injuries Padilla, elected justice of peace, resigns from college board Community in Brief: Annual 5K, Halloween Party benefits local foster youth downtown on Oct. 29 Photo: High winds = damage A moment of beauty at the Prescott Indian Art Market Roadwork Ahead: Prescott East Highway reconstruction project begins Oct. 10

Subscribe Now
Monday, Oct. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

For Your Safety: Is sitting the new smoking?

(Courier illustration)

(Courier illustration)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: October 3, 2022 6:44 p.m.

While waiting for a seat at a local restaurant last week a lady whom we were talking with said “sitting is the new smoking health risk.” After thinking about that for a few minutes I decided that more research was in order. There are numerous articles on the internet but here is the crux of what I discovered.

As you might guess there are a number of differing opinions on the subject so I concentrated on sites associated with prestigious institutions such as The Heart Foundation and Mayo. One thing they all agreed upon is the fact that we have largely become a “sitting society” with an emphasis on doing little physical exercise and getting our kicks from sitting looking at electronic devices.

Numerous sources stated the risks of too much sitting to include weakened muscles, hip problems, anxiety, depression, obesity, high blood pressure, and certain forms of cancer such as lung, uterine, and colon. One source quoted the hourly sitting risk percentages as follows: less than 4 hours a day equals LOW risk; 4 to 8 hours equals MEDIUM; 8 to 11 hours equals HIGH; and more than 11 hours equals VERY HIGH risk.

Desk work, computer work, TV time (the average American watches up to 3 hours of TV a day), and electronic devices all contribute to our daily “sitting time.” In some cases, this much sitting cannot be helped but in many cases it can be!

So what can we do to lower these risk factors? First of all, you do not have to commence training to run the high hurdles in the upcoming Olympic Games, there are more practical ways. Mayo says that 60 to 75 minutes of moderate exercise a day (eg: walking) will counter the effects of sitting too much. Believe it or not, stats say that the average American is active less than 20 minutes per day! Stand more, as frequently as possible, at your desk or while watching TV. Walk whenever you can. Active individuals have little to no risk.

Is sitting the new smoking in America? Most sources said that smoking still leads the pack (so to speak) being, by far, the worst of the two. The detrimental effects to your health from smoking outweighed the effects from sitting too much. So get up and stretch your muscles!

Incidentally, walking outdoors and standing while smoking a cigarette is only addressing half of the problem!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event