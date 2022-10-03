For Your Safety: Is sitting the new smoking?

While waiting for a seat at a local restaurant last week a lady whom we were talking with said “sitting is the new smoking health risk.” After thinking about that for a few minutes I decided that more research was in order. There are numerous articles on the internet but here is the crux of what I discovered.

As you might guess there are a number of differing opinions on the subject so I concentrated on sites associated with prestigious institutions such as The Heart Foundation and Mayo. One thing they all agreed upon is the fact that we have largely become a “sitting society” with an emphasis on doing little physical exercise and getting our kicks from sitting looking at electronic devices.

Numerous sources stated the risks of too much sitting to include weakened muscles, hip problems, anxiety, depression, obesity, high blood pressure, and certain forms of cancer such as lung, uterine, and colon. One source quoted the hourly sitting risk percentages as follows: less than 4 hours a day equals LOW risk; 4 to 8 hours equals MEDIUM; 8 to 11 hours equals HIGH; and more than 11 hours equals VERY HIGH risk.

Desk work, computer work, TV time (the average American watches up to 3 hours of TV a day), and electronic devices all contribute to our daily “sitting time.” In some cases, this much sitting cannot be helped but in many cases it can be!

So what can we do to lower these risk factors? First of all, you do not have to commence training to run the high hurdles in the upcoming Olympic Games, there are more practical ways. Mayo says that 60 to 75 minutes of moderate exercise a day (eg: walking) will counter the effects of sitting too much. Believe it or not, stats say that the average American is active less than 20 minutes per day! Stand more, as frequently as possible, at your desk or while watching TV. Walk whenever you can. Active individuals have little to no risk.



Is sitting the new smoking in America? Most sources said that smoking still leads the pack (so to speak) being, by far, the worst of the two. The detrimental effects to your health from smoking outweighed the effects from sitting too much. So get up and stretch your muscles!

Incidentally, walking outdoors and standing while smoking a cigarette is only addressing half of the problem!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.