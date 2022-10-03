OFFERS
Monday, Oct. 03
Pet of the Week: Pearl (United Animal Friends)

Pearl is 1 year old and has had to grow up a lot faster than is normal for a kitten. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 3, 2022 6:52 p.m.

One-year-old Pearl has had to grow up a lot faster than is normal for a kitten. This is because she was left to fend for herself when her family moved and left her behind. Then she gave birth to a litter of kittens. Pearl instinctively found a safe home where she carried her babies one by one. She was a very protective, tolerant, and affectionate momma to her kittens in this temporary home.

Now Pearl needs a stable home where she can allow her loving and affectionate traits to shine. She is timid and insecure, but is interested in making friends. Understandably, her adopter will have to be patient while gaining her trust. Pearl is gentle and submissive and unaware of her ability to be a confident pet. She deserves to be safe, loved, and pampered in her forever home.

Pearl is a grey-and-white domestic shorthair. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” form found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt. To learn about Pearl, visit our website or email Kris at  kristinegruda@gmail.com. 

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

