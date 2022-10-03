Pet of the Week: Meatball (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Meatball, an approximately 2-year-old mixed breed. We believe Meatball may be a Bully/Pug mix. Meatball and his friend, Noodles, came to the shelter as strays. They are now looking for their new homes. Meatball is quite the character, and his favorite things to do are sniffing the ground all around him, eating, and receiving as much love as he can get. Meatball seems to enjoy the company of other dogs, however a meet and greet is required before being adopted into a home with other dogs.
Meatball has met the resident cat, and although the cat didn’t care for him, Meatball was curious and polite. Please be aware that we do not know how Meatball would do with cats in an uncontrolled environment. If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Former Seattle man found guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of dead body in Yavapai County
- Woman reported missing on a weekend Arizona hike found dead
- Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
- Need2Know: Credit Union West’s new branch north of Maverik on Glassford Hill Road takes shape; Start Moving On Counseling and Trauma Center opens in Prescott Valley
- Attention Yavapai County voters!
- Obituary: William Alan Coward and Karen Lynn Coward
- Prescott Lakes residents appeal to City Council related to future development in their area
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: