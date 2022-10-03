Pet of the Week: Meatball (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Meatball, an approximately 2-year-old mixed breed. We believe Meatball may be a Bully/Pug mix. Meatball and his friend, Noodles, came to the shelter as strays. They are now looking for their new homes. Meatball is quite the character, and his favorite things to do are sniffing the ground all around him, eating, and receiving as much love as he can get. Meatball seems to enjoy the company of other dogs, however a meet and greet is required before being adopted into a home with other dogs.

Meatball has met the resident cat, and although the cat didn’t care for him, Meatball was curious and polite. Please be aware that we do not know how Meatball would do with cats in an uncontrolled environment. If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.