Pet of the Week: Meatball (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
The Launch Pad’s ‘Better Together’ campaign seeks to obtain 1,000 completed surveys by end of November Prescott school board meets Tuesday on Mile High programs, focus Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center maintains its 5-star rating Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott Tornado damages 8-10 homes in Williams area; no injuries Padilla, elected justice of peace, resigns from college board Community in Brief: Annual 5K, Halloween Party benefits local foster youth downtown on Oct. 29 Photo: High winds = damage A moment of beauty at the Prescott Indian Art Market Roadwork Ahead: Prescott East Highway reconstruction project begins Oct. 10

Subscribe Now
Monday, Oct. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Meatball (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meatball is an approximately 2-year-old mixed breed, possibly a Bully/Pug mix. (Courtesy photo)

Meatball is an approximately 2-year-old mixed breed, possibly a Bully/Pug mix. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 3, 2022 6:50 p.m.

Meet Meatball, an approximately 2-year-old mixed breed. We believe Meatball may be a Bully/Pug mix. Meatball and his friend, Noodles, came to the shelter as strays. They are now looking for their new homes. Meatball is quite the character, and his favorite things to do are sniffing the ground all around him, eating, and receiving as much love as he can get. Meatball seems to enjoy the company of other dogs, however a meet and greet is required before being adopted into a home with other dogs.

Meatball has met the resident cat, and although the cat didn’t care for him, Meatball was curious and polite. Please be aware that we do not know how Meatball would do with cats in an uncontrolled environment. If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event