Pet of the Week: Eclipse (Catty Shack)

Eclipse is a darling little girl who would like to get her forever home. She was found back in May with her mama who had been killed by a car. Eclipse was tiny then and went into foster care through Catty Shack. She is growing into a lovely and sweet lady with medium length black fur with tinges of smoke color.

She can be a bit shy at first but then becomes very affectionate and a lap sitter. Eclipse would do well in a home with another kitty.

Please contact foster mom, Elizabeth, at 928-848-9509 if interested in taking her home. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information provided by Catty Shack.